Meghan Markle will not appear in the upcoming Suits spin-off. The series, set to premiere on February 23, will not include original cast members. Former co-star Gabriel Macht praised Markle's professionalism while recalling work-experience with the Duchess.

Meghan Markle, who shot to fame after playing Rachel Zane in Suits, is making headlines ahead of second spin-off of the popular legal drama. Produced by Aaron Korsh, the upcoming American television series, left Meghan Markle fans disappointed.

Duchess of Sussex, who was better known for her role in the legal drama before she announced her engagement with Prince Harry, will not be featuring in Suits: L.A. Former Suits star Rachael Harris informed news outlet The Mirror that the original cast were not invited to star in the California-based reboot. As per reports, the second spin-off of Suits is scheduled to premiere on February 23 next year.

Over this development, Rachael Harris said, "Of course when I got wind that they were doing a Suits LA I was like, okay, so when am I working? And he was very clear with me that no one from the previous cast is going to be in Suits LA."

After the show was confirmed for a spinoff, fans eagerly awaited Meghan Markle's return but were left feeling blue. Meghan Markle announced her departure from the American series in 2017 shortly after she announced her engagement.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle's former Suits co-star Gabriel Macht described the 43-year-old as having a "great laugh" and pointed out that she “was totally professional." Gabriel Macht, who is renowned for his role as lawyer Harvey Specter, revealed his personal work-experience with Meghan and said we shared “some good laughs."

The 52-year-old remarked that he wished he had more to do with Meghan on the show as he noted that he "didn't have much."