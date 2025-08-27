Meghan Markle launches new orange marmalade with As Ever brand, inspired by classic British teatime flavours

Meghan Markle has released a new product under her lifestyle brand, As Ever — a traditional British orange marmalade, or simply, jam.

The launch, which took place on Tuesday, August 26, came alongside the premiere of the second season of her Netflix series ‘With Love, Meghan’.

The new marmalade joins a restocked collection of teas, baking mixes, and her signature flower sprinkles.

Meghan Markle's As Ever orange marmalade.

Described as “golden and fragrant, with a lively zest that lingers,” the marmalade pays tribute to the classic flavours of a British teatime. It can be used in a variety of ways — spread on toast, swirled into yoghurt, served with cheese, or even used as a glaze on roast chicken or cakes.

The marmalade is priced at $9 for a standard jar or $24 for a keepsake version.

Fruit preserves have been central to Meghan’s lifestyle brand from the beginning. She first introduced her jam-making interest with a strawberry jam sent to celebrity friends such as Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen, and Abigail Spencer.

The As Ever brand is a rebranded version of American Riviera Orchard, which Meghan launched earlier. She timed this relaunch to match the premiere of her Netflix show, continuing her mix of modern lifestyle products with traditional British influence.