Megxit is official: Prince Harry gives up British residency, US is now his ‘new country’ - Report
Prince Harry officially renounced his British residency, and has made the US as his official country of residence, the Daily Mail reported citing documents. Prince Harry, 39, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, lives in Montecito, California, with their kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.
Prince Harry, the British royal and the Duke of Sussex, officially renounced his British residency and claimed the United States as his home, as per new documents.
