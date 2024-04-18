Prince Harry officially renounced his British residency, and has made the US as his official country of residence, the Daily Mail reported citing documents. Prince Harry, 39, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, lives in Montecito, California, with their kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

On Wednesday, in connection with the annual general meeting of Travalyst, which he founded in 2019, Prince Harry spoke from his Montecito home via a video link. Travalyst is a non-profit sustainable travel organisation based in London. As per annual year-end documentation about the company's returns, Harry's "new details" were disclosed in the filing.

The paperwork declared that Harry's "new country/state" was now the "United States," the Daily Mail reported citing documents.

When the Prince founded the Travalyst travel organisation, the United Kingdom was registered as Harry's place of residence.

King Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry, 39, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, relocated to the US in 2020. The family lives in Montecito, California, with their kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. The Royals' move to relocate to the US was famously known as "Megxit."

Late Queen Elizabeth had presented the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Frogmore Cottage in the UK as a wedding gift in 2018. Later, the couple was evicted from their residence, which was finally vacated in 2023. This left them with no official residence in Britain, the New York Post reported.

In a 2022 interview with Today, Prince Harry said, “Home for me, now, for the time being, is in the States. And it really feels that way, as well. We’ve been welcomed with open arms and have got such a great community up in Santa Barbara."

This is a major indicator that Harry has no plans to live in his native country on a permanent basis for the foreseeable future, according to the New York Post.

The Duke delivered his public remarks in the video link and said, "Travel and tourism rely on destinations, held together by communities, without which we have nowhere to travel to." according to the New York Post report.

“Communities are the beating heart of travel, and we must do better by the people who are the custodians of the places we visit," it quoted Harry as saying.

