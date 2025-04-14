’Mehul Choksi’s human rights…’: His lawyer on challenging India’s extradition request

As the Belgium authorities arrested Mehul Choksi, acting on India's extradition request, his lawyer has argued that the businessman's human rights will largely get affected if he is sent back to the country. Mehul Choksi was arrested on Saturday, April 12, and is currently lodged in jail.

Advertisement

As his legal team prepares to challenge the extradition request, his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal revealed the grounds over which Mehul Choksi's case would be contested – the “political nature of the case” and “concerns about the proper treatment for Mehul Choksi's health condition in India.”

Mehul Choksi is reportedly suffering from blood cancer and is undergoing treatment in Belgium.

When asked if Mehul Choksi would not get proper treatment in India, Vijay Aggarwal said, “His human rights will be greatly affected.”

“That's a procedure. Basically, we will be defending it on two grounds. It is a political case and, secondly, because of the human condition in India,” Vijay Aggarwal added.

His lawyer has also argued that Mehul Choksi was never declared a fugitive because he has always cooperated with the investigation agencies.

Advertisement

“We have always maintained in the entire court that he is ready to join, but because of his medical condition, he cannot travel. That is why we initially maintained that the Indian agency can investigate, and he will join on video conference. That is why, to date, everyone has been declared a fugitive, but Mehul Choksi is not a fugitive. Our case has been going on for years now,” Aggarwal said.

Read More

He added that several applications had been filed requesting virtual cooperation with the investigation due to Choksi's health concerns.

“He did not come to India because of health reasons; he is ready to join the investigation anytime. On VC, they can ask him anything; he is ready to join. Number of times we have moved applications here; that is why he has not been cleared yet,” Aggarwal said. Advertisement

Is Mehul Choksi sick? Mehul Choksi's medical condition is one ground that his legal team would be filing an appeal for his release from the custody. Vijay Aggarwal said Mehul is “extremely sick”.

“He is undergoing treatment for cancer, and the last time he was picked up from Antigua by the Indian agencies, because of the torture, he was feeling very claustrophobic and had got some permanent deformities, as well as suffering from PTSD.”

Aggarwal said these would be the basis for the request that Choksi be allowed to remain out of custody while contesting the extradition case.