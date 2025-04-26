Melania Trump’s 55th birthday: Donald Trump to fly back to US from Italy for dinner date with First Lady, ‘Will take…’

US President Donald Trump is preparing to surprise his wife and First Lady Melania Trump on her 55th birthday on Saturday, April 26. Although he noted that he did not have much time to buy his wife a birthday present, but he made sure to make this day a memorable one. The 47th US President will be taking his wife out for a romantic dinner on Air Force One.

A day before, the 78-year-old few to Italy's capital Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis, scheduled on the same day as Melania Trump's birthday. Leaders and clergy from around the world will mark the passing of the Argentine pontiff at the Vatican today.

Donald Trump was accompanied by Melania Trump while en route to Rome, which marks the couple's first foreign trip since his return to power. Instead of celebrating the rest of the day savouring delights in the Italian capital's trattorias, he decided to spend last few hours of the day at Air Force One.

After attending the late Argentine pontiff's burial funeral, Donald Trump plans to fly straight back to the United States. Acknowledging that it may not be everyone's idea of the perfect way to celebrate, Donald Trump said, "She’s going to have a great birthday. She’s got a working birthday," in a press gaggle while on board the aircraft headed for Rome, Daily Mail reported. He added, “I’ll take her for dinner on the Boeing. I’ll take her for dinner on Air Force One,” aboard the presidential jet. Advertisement