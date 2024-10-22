Meloni Defiant on Albania Migrant Plan After Court Objects

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vowed to push ahead with a contentious plan to send asylum seekers to Albania after a court in Rome raised objections.

Bloomberg
Published22 Oct 2024, 01:19 AM IST
Meloni Defiant on Albania Migrant Plan After Court Objects
Meloni Defiant on Albania Migrant Plan After Court Objects

(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vowed to push ahead with a contentious plan to send asylum seekers to Albania after a court in Rome raised objections.

Earlier this week, an Italian naval vessel delivered the first group of asylum seekers to Albania as part of a controversial deal signed by Italy and Albania last year. Still, on Friday, an Italian court ruled against the government’s plan to detain 12 migrants at newly opened centers in the Balkan country. 

The court said the migrants must be taken to Italy, arguing that it’s impossible to recognize the detainees’ countries of origin as “safe countries.” An Italian coastguard patrol boat carrying the 12 migrants has left the Albanian port of Gjader for Bari in southern Italy on Saturday morning, Ansa newswire reported.

“I have called a cabinet meeting for Monday to approve the rules that serve to overcome this obstacle,” Meloni told reporters during a visit to Beirut, Lebanon, on Friday. “I do not believe it is up to the judiciary to define which countries are safe and which are not.”

The processing hubs in Albania, which are equipped to host hundreds of asylum seekers, are under the control of Italian authorities, according to the plans unveiled last year.

The agreement has faced delays and criticism from humanitarian organizations and opposition groups, who have called it a political stunt that endangers asylum seekers. Meloni has made the offshore processing a centerpiece of her migration policy and repeatedly defended the arrangement, saying it should be a model for other European countries.

--With assistance from Alessandra Migliaccio and Alberto Brambilla.

(Updates with report on boat transfer from Albania)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 01:19 AM IST
Business NewsNewsMeloni Defiant on Albania Migrant Plan After Court Objects

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    547.85
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.85 (-0.15%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,728.80
    03:56 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    47.65 (2.83%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.00
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    245.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.93%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,701.10
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    13.1 (0.78%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,842.50
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -14.7 (-0.79%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    229.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.99%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Heg share price

    459.80
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -37 (-7.45%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,016.45
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -78.2 (-7.14%)

    Aether Industries share price

    862.40
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -63.2 (-6.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,188.45
    03:58 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    100.5 (9.24%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,655.15
    03:46 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    89.85 (5.74%)

    Bajaj Auto share price

    10,500.55
    03:40 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    437.45 (4.35%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,800.00
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    113.5 (4.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,431.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,583.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.