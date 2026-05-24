Members of Delhi’s elite 113-year-old Gymkhana Club prep to challenge govt takeover

New Delhi: Members of the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club, one of the capital’s oldest and most influential institutions, are preparing for a legal challenge against the Centre’s move to take over the 113-year-old club. Citing national security and public-interest projects, the government has ordered a handover by 5 June.
Members told Mint they are exploring legal options and are likely to seek interim relief, including a stay on the eviction order, status quo on possession and protection against immediate dispossession.
“This has come as a shock to all of us, both in terms of implementation and practicality. The government already has a hold over the club, and the present directors are government-nominated," said Brigadier Harinder Pal Singh Bedi, a member since 2006. "To close a club of this legacy within 20-25 days does not seem practical at all. The only option members have is to approach either the government or the judiciary, and we are exploring both possibilities.”