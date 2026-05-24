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Members of Delhi’s elite 113-year-old Gymkhana Club prep to challenge govt takeover

Krishna YadavYash Tiwari
4 min read24 May 2026, 04:47 PM IST
Lawyers said members may have grounds to challenge the order, particularly to seek interim relief, though courts are usually cautious in interfering with broader policy decisions.
Lawyers said members may have grounds to challenge the order, particularly to seek interim relief, though courts are usually cautious in interfering with broader policy decisions.
Summary

The order states that the land, buildings and structures will vest in the President of India and directs the club to hand over possession by 5 June 2026.

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New Delhi: Members of the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club, one of the capital’s oldest and most influential institutions, are preparing for a legal challenge against the Centre’s move to take over the 113-year-old club. Citing national security and public-interest projects, the government has ordered a handover by 5 June.

New Delhi: Members of the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club, one of the capital’s oldest and most influential institutions, are preparing for a legal challenge against the Centre’s move to take over the 113-year-old club. Citing national security and public-interest projects, the government has ordered a handover by 5 June.

Members told Mint they are exploring legal options and are likely to seek interim relief, including a stay on the eviction order, status quo on possession and protection against immediate dispossession.

Members told Mint they are exploring legal options and are likely to seek interim relief, including a stay on the eviction order, status quo on possession and protection against immediate dispossession.

“This has come as a shock to all of us, both in terms of implementation and practicality. The government already has a hold over the club, and the present directors are government-nominated," said Brigadier Harinder Pal Singh Bedi, a member since 2006. "To close a club of this legacy within 20-25 days does not seem practical at all. The only option members have is to approach either the government or the judiciary, and we are exploring both possibilities.”

Also Read | Zee-JioStar copyright dispute heads to mediation after Delhi HC referral

Bedi said the impact of the move goes beyond members, as the club has member funds, investments and a corpus built over decades. He said employees, vendors and their families are also linked to the institution, while for many senior citizens and veterans the club is a second home and part of their daily lives.

Another member, Major Atul Dev, an 86-year-old retired Army officer, said he intends to challenge the order in court and claimed no prior warning was given before the notice was issued. He said the move was surprising because the government has already been exercising administrative control over the institution through nominated directors over the last few years.

The order, issued on 23 May by the Land & Development Office (L&DO) under the ministry of housing and urban affairs, invokes Clause 4 of the lease deed, allowing re-entry for public purpose. Signed by the deputy land & development officer on behalf of the President of India, who is the lessor under the lease, it cites national security, defence infrastructure and public-interest projects for taking over the 27.3-acre Delhi Gymkhana premises at Safdarjung Road.

The order states that the land, buildings and structures will vest in the President of India and directs the club to hand over possession by 5 June 2026.

Emails seeking response from the ministry of housing and urban affairs remained unanswered until press time.

Lawyers said members may have grounds to challenge the order, particularly to seek interim relief, though courts are usually cautious in interfering with broader policy decisions.

“Delhi Gymkhana is likely to first move the Delhi High Court seeking urgent interim protection. The club may challenge the order on grounds of arbitrariness, lack of due process and improper exercise of lease powers, while seeking relief against dispossession and re-entry,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris.

Also Read | SC says repeated challenges by unsuccessful bidders erode IBC’s framework

Delhi Gymkhana Club was established in 1913 as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club after the British shifted India’s capital from Calcutta to Delhi. Initially created for British civil servants and military officers, it became Delhi Gymkhana Club after Independence and evolved into one of the capital’s most elite institutions.

With a sprawling campus at Safdarjung Road, the club's membership came to include bureaucrats, defence personnel, judges, politicians, diplomats and senior lawyers. Over the years, it developed into a major sports and recreation hub.

The club currently has around 11,000 registered members, including politicians, lawyers, bureaucrats and retired armed forces personnel, while the active membership is pegged around 1,200–1,400.

There is context to the latest order. The legal battle over the management of Delhi Gymkhana has been ongoing since 2020, when the ministry of corporate affairs intervened over governance, management and election-related issues. Proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2021 and later the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) led to government-appointed administration and nominated directors taking charge. The Centre has effectively controlled the club for nearly four years, while the matter remains pending before the Supreme Court.

Legal standing

Lawyers said the strength of any challenge would depend largely on the lease terms, past dealings and facts of the case, while courts generally show restraint in matters involving national security.

“Quite frankly, if the lease allows the lessor to terminate the lease deed, there may not even be a requirement to give reasons. However, much will depend on the facts, including any past communication, agreements or understandings between the government and the club,” said Akshat Pande, managing partner at Alpha Partners.

Also Read | Peruvian or Chilean Pisco? Court settles the dispute for brandy connoisseurs

However, Aman Abbi, an associate partner at 3Sixty Law, said that while invoking national security does "raise the bar for judicial intervention, but it is not a blank cheque”. Courts can still examine the basis of the action and seek further justification from the government where required, Abbi added.

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Meet the Author

Krishna Yadav

Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureaRead more

u. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.<br><br>With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.<br><br>Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.<br><br>Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.

Read Less
Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with Read more

a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

Read Less
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HomeNewsMembers of Delhi’s elite 113-year-old Gymkhana Club prep to challenge govt takeover

Members of Delhi’s elite 113-year-old Gymkhana Club prep to challenge govt takeover

Krishna YadavYash Tiwari
4 min read24 May 2026, 04:47 PM IST
Lawyers said members may have grounds to challenge the order, particularly to seek interim relief, though courts are usually cautious in interfering with broader policy decisions.
Lawyers said members may have grounds to challenge the order, particularly to seek interim relief, though courts are usually cautious in interfering with broader policy decisions.
Summary

The order states that the land, buildings and structures will vest in the President of India and directs the club to hand over possession by 5 June 2026.

Gift this article

New Delhi: Members of the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club, one of the capital’s oldest and most influential institutions, are preparing for a legal challenge against the Centre’s move to take over the 113-year-old club. Citing national security and public-interest projects, the government has ordered a handover by 5 June.

New Delhi: Members of the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club, one of the capital’s oldest and most influential institutions, are preparing for a legal challenge against the Centre’s move to take over the 113-year-old club. Citing national security and public-interest projects, the government has ordered a handover by 5 June.

Members told Mint they are exploring legal options and are likely to seek interim relief, including a stay on the eviction order, status quo on possession and protection against immediate dispossession.

Members told Mint they are exploring legal options and are likely to seek interim relief, including a stay on the eviction order, status quo on possession and protection against immediate dispossession.

“This has come as a shock to all of us, both in terms of implementation and practicality. The government already has a hold over the club, and the present directors are government-nominated," said Brigadier Harinder Pal Singh Bedi, a member since 2006. "To close a club of this legacy within 20-25 days does not seem practical at all. The only option members have is to approach either the government or the judiciary, and we are exploring both possibilities.”

Also Read | Zee-JioStar copyright dispute heads to mediation after Delhi HC referral

Bedi said the impact of the move goes beyond members, as the club has member funds, investments and a corpus built over decades. He said employees, vendors and their families are also linked to the institution, while for many senior citizens and veterans the club is a second home and part of their daily lives.

Another member, Major Atul Dev, an 86-year-old retired Army officer, said he intends to challenge the order in court and claimed no prior warning was given before the notice was issued. He said the move was surprising because the government has already been exercising administrative control over the institution through nominated directors over the last few years.

The order, issued on 23 May by the Land & Development Office (L&DO) under the ministry of housing and urban affairs, invokes Clause 4 of the lease deed, allowing re-entry for public purpose. Signed by the deputy land & development officer on behalf of the President of India, who is the lessor under the lease, it cites national security, defence infrastructure and public-interest projects for taking over the 27.3-acre Delhi Gymkhana premises at Safdarjung Road.

The order states that the land, buildings and structures will vest in the President of India and directs the club to hand over possession by 5 June 2026.

Emails seeking response from the ministry of housing and urban affairs remained unanswered until press time.

Lawyers said members may have grounds to challenge the order, particularly to seek interim relief, though courts are usually cautious in interfering with broader policy decisions.

“Delhi Gymkhana is likely to first move the Delhi High Court seeking urgent interim protection. The club may challenge the order on grounds of arbitrariness, lack of due process and improper exercise of lease powers, while seeking relief against dispossession and re-entry,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris.

Also Read | SC says repeated challenges by unsuccessful bidders erode IBC’s framework

Delhi Gymkhana Club was established in 1913 as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club after the British shifted India’s capital from Calcutta to Delhi. Initially created for British civil servants and military officers, it became Delhi Gymkhana Club after Independence and evolved into one of the capital’s most elite institutions.

With a sprawling campus at Safdarjung Road, the club's membership came to include bureaucrats, defence personnel, judges, politicians, diplomats and senior lawyers. Over the years, it developed into a major sports and recreation hub.

The club currently has around 11,000 registered members, including politicians, lawyers, bureaucrats and retired armed forces personnel, while the active membership is pegged around 1,200–1,400.

There is context to the latest order. The legal battle over the management of Delhi Gymkhana has been ongoing since 2020, when the ministry of corporate affairs intervened over governance, management and election-related issues. Proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2021 and later the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) led to government-appointed administration and nominated directors taking charge. The Centre has effectively controlled the club for nearly four years, while the matter remains pending before the Supreme Court.

Legal standing

Lawyers said the strength of any challenge would depend largely on the lease terms, past dealings and facts of the case, while courts generally show restraint in matters involving national security.

“Quite frankly, if the lease allows the lessor to terminate the lease deed, there may not even be a requirement to give reasons. However, much will depend on the facts, including any past communication, agreements or understandings between the government and the club,” said Akshat Pande, managing partner at Alpha Partners.

Also Read | Peruvian or Chilean Pisco? Court settles the dispute for brandy connoisseurs

However, Aman Abbi, an associate partner at 3Sixty Law, said that while invoking national security does "raise the bar for judicial intervention, but it is not a blank cheque”. Courts can still examine the basis of the action and seek further justification from the government where required, Abbi added.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Krishna Yadav

Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureaRead more

u. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.<br><br>With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.<br><br>Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.<br><br>Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.

Read Less
Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with Read more

a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsMembers of Delhi’s elite 113-year-old Gymkhana Club prep to challenge govt takeover
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