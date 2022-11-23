Men account for 71% suicides in India

Men account for 71% suicides in India1 min read . 12:04 AM IST
NEW DELHI: India has a high suicide rate, with around 71% male and 29% female accounting for total number of suicide deaths in the country in 2020, said the latest report prepared by health ministry on National Suicide Prevention Strategy.
On a high youth population base, in the last 3 years, the suicide rate has increased from 10.2 to 11.3 per 100,000 population.
The report stated that economic and professional status of an individual also a bearing on suicides.
The maximum number of suicides accounting for 63.3% occurred among those who earn less than ₹1 lakh per annum, followed by 32% suicides among those who earned between ₹1 lakh and ₹5 lakh per annum.
While 3.8% suicides were by those who earn ₹5-10 lakh per annum, and 1 % suicides were reported for those earning more than ₹10 lakh per annum in 2020. Around 65% of suicides happened in 18-45 years of age, stated the report.
