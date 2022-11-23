Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / Men account for 71% suicides in India

Men account for 71% suicides in India

1 min read . 12:04 AM ISTPriyanka Sharma
The maximum number of suicides accounting for 63.3% occurred among those who earn less than 1 lakh per annum, followed by 32% suicides among those who earned between 1 lakh and 5 lakh per annum

  • In the last 3 years, the suicide rate has increased from 10.2 to 11.3 per 100,000 population.

NEW DELHI: India has a high suicide rate, with around 71% male and 29% female accounting for total number of suicide deaths in the country in 2020, said the latest report prepared by health ministry on National Suicide Prevention Strategy. 

NEW DELHI: India has a high suicide rate, with around 71% male and 29% female accounting for total number of suicide deaths in the country in 2020, said the latest report prepared by health ministry on National Suicide Prevention Strategy. 

On a high youth population base, in the last 3 years, the suicide rate has increased from 10.2 to 11.3 per 100,000 population. 

On a high youth population base, in the last 3 years, the suicide rate has increased from 10.2 to 11.3 per 100,000 population. 

The report stated that economic and professional status of an individual also a bearing on suicides. 

The report stated that economic and professional status of an individual also a bearing on suicides. 

The maximum number of suicides accounting for 63.3% occurred among those who earn less than 1 lakh per annum, followed by 32% suicides among those who earned between 1 lakh and 5 lakh per annum. 

The maximum number of suicides accounting for 63.3% occurred among those who earn less than 1 lakh per annum, followed by 32% suicides among those who earned between 1 lakh and 5 lakh per annum. 

While 3.8% suicides were by those who earn 5-10 lakh per annum, and 1 % suicides were reported for those earning more than 10 lakh per annum in 2020. Around 65% of suicides happened in 18-45 years of age, stated the report.

While 3.8% suicides were by those who earn 5-10 lakh per annum, and 1 % suicides were reported for those earning more than 10 lakh per annum in 2020. Around 65% of suicides happened in 18-45 years of age, stated the report.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP