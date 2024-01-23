Men, Say Goodbye to Subtle Fashion. Say Hello to Flair.

American designer Angelo Urrutia of the label 4SDesigns was similarly choosier with his flourishes. One dark blazer was ribbed with red piping a la a military band uniform. Another brandished dangling mother of pearl fragments across the chest—a tack-on that shoppers have embraced from him in the past. “I had really good success with the mother-of-pearl hanging that I did from a year back. So I did it as decoration here," said Urritia, who noted that he regularly has conversations with his team about how much adornment is too much.