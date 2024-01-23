Men, Say Goodbye to Subtle Fashion. Say Hello to Flair.

Quiet luxury is getting peacocked.
Just six months ago, during the last sprint of men’s fashion shows in Europe, all anyone could talk about was cashmere this, $2,000 dress sneakers that. No logos. No frilly doodads. All of it baiting the rich and the tasteful.
Goodbye to all that. At Paris fashion week, which ran five days and concluded on Sunday, outlandish neo-dandyism roared through. Any notion of restraint was drowned in a stew of sparkly shirts, arm-baring tank tops and dramatic opera coats. They are creations that bear their premium price conspicuously, declaring “you see all these sequins? That’s proof this was worth as much as a Camry.
“Self-expression, I think, is really, really important," said Bruce Pask, senior editorial director at Neiman Marcus. “People are making bolder choices now."
The shift to spangles and sparkles is a sign of how fashion shifts. There are only so many cashmere sweaters or hush-hush navy suits that one man can buy before he hits the point of exhaustion. It takes a new proposition—one plucked from womenswear or the annals of fashion history—to catalyze a credit card swipe these days. In turn, the optimal client for many other labels no longer seems to be some tasteful, tech CEO, but the adventurous (and attention-hungry) princelings of Hollywood like Timothée Chalamet.
Here, five takeaways from Paris Men’s Fashion Week.
American G.I.
At Loewe, a brand that has cozied up to every budding DiCaprio this side of the CAA headquarters, Josh O’Connor, Kit Connor, Andrew Garfield and Jamie Dornan all sat in the front row, bearing witness to an attention-hungry collection of Kermit green sweaters, gargantuan cargo pants and chaotic hoodies printed with the work of American painter Richard Hawkins.
“I wanted it to be fun," said Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson after the show. What he offered was a sort of choose-your-own-adventure mélange, bumping against the notion of a singular trend. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, this season is about yellow.’ It doesn’t work that way anymore." The range of outfits on his celebrity guests, from a safe blue sweater on O’Connor to a glittery disco ball-bright matching set on Spanish actor Manu Rios, captured that maximum option approach.
Quiet Luxury Is Out
Balmain is never shy with the spangles. Returning to the men’s runway for the first time in four years, designer Olivier Rousteing plucked ideas from the Sapeurs, a community of Congolese men known for their kaleidoscopic suits and rakish fedoras. The resulting clothes, like an Aquafresh green overcoat and gold chest pieces, were like Dick Tracy crossed with King Midas. “It’s immediately clear to all that this collection’s luxury is anything but quiet," Rousteing said in his show notes.
Inner Ballet Dancer Is In
Ballet served as another source of inspiration at Dior, which took cues from Russian ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev. The brand presented a coterie of couture-level looks, including a sheer tank top with ribbon applique and a plunge neck jumpsuit dripping in pearls. Some of these creations would have sat more naturally in a women’s collection. But with six-figure-plus price tags (per item!), it’s clear that I, or anyone without a personal chauffeur, am not the target audience.
Ballet was similarly cited as an inspiration by the designers at Parisian label Lemaire, although their creations—delicate shoes and airy coats—expressed more poise than peacockery.
Cat Prints and Embellishments Were Everywhere
A cat-printed camisole and a pair of hairy overcoats could have been constructed from a particularly extravagant Chewbacca costume at Givenchy, where the brand is down a creative director after the exit of designer Matthew Williams.
Louis Vuitton’s overstuffed wild west mishmash was littered with turquoise buttons, nudie-style suits with cactus appliques and floral embroidery. It had the vibe of Ralph Lauren armed with an overzealous sewing machine.
The complexities of such embellishments came through more naturally at Kiko Kostadinov. The Bulgarian-born, London-based designer pulled things back this season, using his signature geometric embroideries and chaotic asymmetrical zippers sparingly. The standout of the collection was a Levi’s collaboration (the designer’s first time using denim) which cunningly plastered decorative rivets and contrast stitches onto an otherwise traditionalist black trucker jacket and jeans.
American designer Angelo Urrutia of the label 4SDesigns was similarly choosier with his flourishes. One dark blazer was ribbed with red piping a la a military band uniform. Another brandished dangling mother of pearl fragments across the chest—a tack-on that shoppers have embraced from him in the past. “I had really good success with the mother-of-pearl hanging that I did from a year back. So I did it as decoration here," said Urritia, who noted that he regularly has conversations with his team about how much adornment is too much.
No level of adornment seemed to be enough at Japanese label Comme des Garçons Homme Plus, which featured a slew of jackets drenched in decorative, functionless white buttons. Author David Sedaris, a longtime Comme shopper (he called his archive of the brand’s clothes “massive") was in attendance, perched covertly in the third row. He wasn’t sold on the button-mashed pieces, but was intrigued by blazers with slashes running all down the front—or what he called the “I fought a tiger and lost jackets."
Sedaris, whose sense of dressing echoes his witty writing style, said he wears the brand while on speaking book tours. The more fussed with, the more festooned the design, the better for him—practicality is not a concern. “If I get something and wear it on stage twice, it’s worth it."
The Tailcoat Returns
Underscoring how far afield designers are willing to turn for their next win, one of the oddest microtrends of the week was the tailcoat. This dragging, shin-length bit of formalwear was once a foundational piece of a man’s wardrobe, but is now as passé as a curlicue tobacco pipe.
And yet, in a startling number of collections, tailcoats re-emerged. They were there in full traditionalist flair at Los Angeles brand Amiri and Givenchy, as if ripped right from the Gilded Age. Japanese designer Junya Watanabe showed a series of wry blazers with attached “pants" that combined to create the same lengthy silhouette of a tailcoat. Urrutia introduced a version that shortened the back, bringing the tails up to be a stitched detail along the waist of a blazer.
“I love tailcoats, but they’re not really convenient," he said of this cropped creation. It was an ancient idea, made new—hopefully novel enough to sway shoppers to add it to their wardrobe.
