Menstrual Health Companies Push to Show Period Blood in Ads

More period-care brands are slowly replacing the blue liquid that has long been ubiquitous in the category’s advertising with more realistic red alternatives, despite pushback from some consumers and media companies.

But some menstrual health marketers say placing ads that show red can still run into obstacles at certain large media companies, which say they follow internal policies to determine whether advertisers’ depictions of blood are appropriate. Depictions of other bodily fluids are likewise generally banned in ads, as are depictions of blood in other scenarios, the media companies say.

Menstrual fluid needs to be destigmatized and should not be lumped in with other graphic content, some of the advertisers argue.

“It’s just completely absurd when you have videogames and movies showing blood and no one minds," said Valentina Milanova, founder of gynecological health company Daye, which sells CBD-infused tampons.

The question over red blood in ads highlights the gatekeeping power that media companies continue to hold over marketing messages. But it also raises the question: Are even the most open-minded consumers willing to engage with period blood while they are watching TV or scrolling online?

“I love what you guys are doing because it’s not something people should be embarrassed about, but this is straight up disgusting," one TikTok user wrote as a comment on a video from the period-care company August of an artist painting with ostensibly real period blood. (The “blood" used in period companies’ ads and social media content is usually diluted red paint, or a cornstarch-and-food-coloring mix, executives say.)

Still, executives are betting that depicting menstrual blood as red offers strategic advantages, including helping startup brands stand out as innovators in a category that has been dominated for decades by large packaged goods companies including Procter & Gamble, maker of Always and Tampax; Kotex parent Kimberly-Clark; and Edgewell, which sells Playtex.

Some brands owned by those companies, which accounted for 71.1% of U.S. retail tampon sales in 2022, according to Euromonitor, have introduced red fluid to their ads to keep up.

Product demonstrations are also more effective if advertisers can use a liquid that looks and acts like menstrual fluid, which has a higher viscosity than water, period-care executives say.

“We all know that periods aren’t all liquid, and we know that they’re not blue," said Nadya Okamoto, the co-founder of August.

And the companies pushing red blood in ads say it helps their effort to destigmatize periods and educate people on menstrual health.

“We have gotten the feedback of, ‘It’s jarring to see; it’s really scary to see’ " from consumers, said Desiree Natali, director of community and social at the Honey Pot, a period-care company founded in 2014. “We’ve just decided to share why we do show it."

Reduced stigma

It wasn’t until the 2010s that some period-care marketers, capitalizing on the weakening stigma around periods and looking to connect with a younger audience, began occasionally using red blood in their ads.

Always in 2011 ran an ad featuring a tiny, single red dot surrounded by a maze design, considered by some to be the first ad to represent the presence of blood in period-care.

Essity-owned period company Libresse, which is sold as Nana and Bodyform in some markets, six years later debuted a commercial featuring red liquid being poured onto a sanitary pad and a shot of what looks to be blood dripping down a woman’s leg in the shower.

And in 2020 Kimberly-Clark said it would use red fluid to represent blood in social media and streaming ads for its U by Kotex brand.

But red didn’t become the new standard.

Recent TV commercials from Always use a very light red or traditional blue liquid, and CGI product demonstrations in U by Kotex’s latest ads feature pink ribbons and bubbles.

Some cable networks and streaming companies reject period-care ads that feature red liquid, people involved with media buying for period-care commercials said.

An ad period underwear company Thinx ran during 2020 on TV channels including Sundance TV and TV One was rejected by 10 other networks because they require liquids in period-care ads to be “blue/clear," a spokesperson for Thinx said.

A representative from NBCUniversal highlighted a section from the company’s advertising policies that stipulates products and services of a personal nature, including feminine hygiene products, “should be presented in a tasteful manner and will be accepted on a case-by-case basis." Other networks either declined to comment or didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Newer digital media companies have produced mixed results on the subject. Smaller period-care companies say their posts and ads that include depictions of blood have been taken down or rejected by Meta Platforms and Google for violating the companies’ ad policies.

Google doesn’t have a blanket advertising ban on depictions of blood, including menstrual fluid, but doesn’t allow gratuitous portrayals of bodily fluid or waste, a spokesman for the company said, declining to comment on how the company defines gratuitous.

A spokeswoman for Meta said it has allowed period-care ads that depict blood. Always on Oct. 3 began running a series of ads on Meta’s Facebook and Instagram platforms, for example, that feature graphics of red liquid alongside the tagline “Gushes Happen Fast." The company uses an array of its policies to determine whether an ad from the health and wellness sector can run, the spokeswoman said.

Daye has had more luck posting on TikTok, which has run some of the brands’ ads featuring blood and reversed its initial rejections of some others, Milanova said. TikTok has proven more hospitable to August’s organic posts featuring blood too, Okamoto said.

The Honey Pot last year was told by TikTok that some of its ads and posts were rejected because the website they linked to featured what it called “sensitive imagery," including a tampon string and blood in a menstrual cup, according to an email seen by The Wall Street Journal. TikTok didn’t respond to requests for comment.

August this summer made its foray into advertising on streaming services. Disney’s Hulu asked August to edit an ad it submitted to remove visuals of blood, according to an email seen by the Journal.

A spokeswoman for Hulu said the company reserves the right to request edits or alternative ads from potential advertisers, and that it is an industry standard to keep bodily fluids out of commercial breaks.

August said it continues to run the ad on streaming apps such as Tubi, Fubo and the Weather Channel.

Consumer complaints

Companies that succeed in getting realistic period-care ads in front of consumers have one more challenge to face: Not all consumers are fans of menstrual realism, no matter its intentions.

British period underwear company Wuka this year broadcast an ad in the U.K. featuring blood and blood clots running in the shower, as well as a used tampon being thrown in the trash.

The U.K’s advertising standards board has so far received around 250 complaints about the ad, which was approved for screening by the country’s ad clearance agency Clearcast and shown on TV and streaming. Around 50 more have been sent directly to Wuka, according to the company.

The advertising board didn’t uphold the complaints, acknowledging that while “some distress had been caused, we did not consider that the imagery was likely to cause serious or widespread offense, or excessive fear or distress."

Write to Katie Deighton at katie.deighton@wsj.com

