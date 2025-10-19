The headset that ‘talks to your brain’: Can India’s new wearables cure anxiety and depression?
Samiksha Goel 11 min read 19 Oct 2025, 05:07 pm IST
Summary
There are 200 million Indians suffering from depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and other mental health issues. Therapy and medication are expensive. A few startups are now trying to address the gap through wearable devices. But there’s limited data or evidence as to their efficacy.
It’s a quiet Tuesday evening inside the Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters cafe in Koramangala, Bengaluru. The aroma of freshly brewed coffee hangs in the air as I’m handed a device that looks fairly simple, black in colour and something between a headband and a headset, except it doesn’t cover the ears. There are no flashy screens, no blinking lights, no music to play. It isn’t built to count your steps or track your sleep. Instead, it goes a step ahead and is aimed at speaking to your brain.
