India is preparing to merge its diverging tax and financial reporting frameworks into a unified system, two people aware of discussions said, in a move aimed at dismantling one of the most cumbersome hurdles for corporate India.
The biggest change since IndAS adoption is coming: Merging tax, financial accounting regimes
SummaryThe government plans to merge the ICDS and IndAS accounting standards by FY27 to reduce litigation and the dual-reporting burden.
