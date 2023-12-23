Christmas is just days away now and it's time to welcome the most joyous festival of the year. Christmas falls on 25th December every year and it commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. Christian

Christmas is one of the most sacred days in Christianity and the day is spent with meeting friends and family. People set up Christmas trees in their homes and decorate the house with lights, hanging wreaths. On Christmas Eve i.e. on 24th December, people attend midnight mass at church. In addition to this, people also celebrate the day by baking cookies, exchanging gifts, sing carols. A festive soundtrack featuring the best Christmas carols sets the mood of the festive season.

Here are some of the Christmas Carols to get in the festive spirit

1. Silent Night

2. Joy to the World

3. Oh Holy Night

4. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

5. Carol of the Bells

6. The three kings

7. Little Drummer Boy

Jesus' birth on 25 December is not recorded in the Bible. It is believed that his birth period is between 6 and 4 BC. The story goes on as Mother Mary received the prophecy of having a special child on 25 March and it is believed that nine months later, Jesus Christ was born on 25th December. The first record of Christmas celebration dates back to year 336 during the reign of King Constantine.

