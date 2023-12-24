Merry Christmas 2023! The festival of joy, happiness, and cheer is here. Christmas will be celebrated tomorrow i.e. on 25th December. Christians worldwide celebrate this day to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Ahead of Christmas, i.e. on Christmas Eve on 24th December, people attend the midnight mass at church. In addition, people adorn their homes with lights, wreaths, and Christmas trees. During this day, cookies are baked, family and friends meet up, cake is cut, gifts are exchanged and carols are sung.

If you are away from home or want to send Christmas greetings to your loved ones, here are some of the wishes, and quotes to send.

Christmas 2023: Wishes, quotes, and messages to share with your loved ones

Christmas wishes and messages:

1. Merry Christmas! May your heart be light, your celebrations be joyful, and your time with loved ones be filled with warmth and laughter. Wishing you a holiday season full of love, peace, and happiness. May the spirit of Christmas bring you hope and inspiration for the coming year. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

2. Ho Ho Ho! May your Christmas be filled with joy, laughter, and cherished moments with family and friends.

3. Merry Christmas! Wishing you moments of peace and tranquility during this festive season

4. May your home be filled with the warmth of love, creating lasting memories that bring comfort and happiness throughout the holiday season. Merry Christmas

5. May the Christmas spirit inspire you to be generous, kind, and compassionate, spreading goodwill and positively impacting those around you.

6. May you enjoy the beauty of timeless traditions and create new ones that bring joy, and meaning to your holiday celebrations. Merry Christmas!

7. Merry Christmas! As the year comes to a close, may you reflect on the blessings of the past year with gratitude and look forward to the new opportunities and adventures that the upcoming year will bring.

8. During this season of giving, let us take time to slow down and enjoy the simple things. May this wonderful time of the year touch your heart in a special way. Merry Christmas!

9. May the true meaning of Christmas fill your heart and home with blessings. Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

10. May the magic of Christmas fill your home with warmth, your heart with love, and your life with laughter. Merry Christmas!

Christmas quotes:

1. "Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful." - Norman Vincent Peale (American clergyman and author)

2. "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." - Buddy the Elf (2003 Elf film)

3. "Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends." - Margaret Thatcher (Former UK PM)

4. "Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone." - Charles M. Schulz (American cartoonist)

5. "I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year." - Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol (Novelist)

6. "Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas." - Rajinikanth (Actor)

Images to share with loved ones for Christmas

View Full Image Merry Christmas 2023 (Image Source: pexels)

View Full Image Merry Christmas 2023 (Images: pexels)

View Full Image Christmas 2023 (Images: pexels)

