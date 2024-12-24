Explore
Business News/ News / Merry Christmas 2024 LIVE Updates: Lights adorn Mumbai's Mount Mary Church on Christmas Eve
LIVE UPDATES

Merry Christmas 2024 LIVE Updates: Lights adorn Mumbai's Mount Mary Church on Christmas Eve

1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2024, 09:17 PM IST
Livemint

Merry Christmas 2024 LIVE Updates: It's Christmas Eve, and the world is eagerly waiting for Christmas to set in. From Mumbai to the UK, US, here's how different regions are preparing for Christmas 2024

Merry Christmas 2024 LIVE Updates: Lights adorn Mumbai's Mount Mary Church on Christmas Eve (AFP)
Merry Christmas 2024 LIVE Updates: Lights adorn Mumbai's Mount Mary Church on Christmas Eve (AFP)

Merry Christmas 2024 LIVE Updates: It is that time of the year, when everything around is lit up. People are eagerly waiting for midnight, when Lord Jesus was believed to have been born, as per the Bible. 

Carol singing, dazzling lights, beautifully decorated Christmas trees, and festive celebrations are in full swing across the globe. From Mumbai, India, to the UK and US, communities across the globe are gearing up for Christmas.

24 Dec 2024, 09:11:19 PM IST

Merry Christmas 2024 LIVE: Mumbai's Mount Mary Church lit up for Christmas Eve

Merry Christmas 2024 LIVE: Christians gather at Mount Mary Church on Christmas Eve

Christmas 2024
View Full Image
Christmas 2024 (AFP)
