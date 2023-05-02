Met Gala 2023 is finally here. The Fashion's biggest nights in New York City is celebrating the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition. The Met Gala annual fundraiser began in 1948 wherein Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit.

This year's Met Gala theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label, Page Six reported.

This year, Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Alia Bhatt made her debut in a white gown looked absolutely dropped-dead gorgeous. The star opted for a beautiful white gown with pearl embellishment all over it by designer Prabal Gurung paired with matching gloves and earrings.

To finish the look, she opted for a slicked-back hair with a middle parting. This debut appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in 'Heart of Stone'. Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'. The movie stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

View Full Image Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra arrived on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas. This is the duo's fourth appearance at the fashion's biggest night. The power couple twinned in black as they wore Valentino outfits. Priyanka styled her thigh-slit black off-shoulder gown with regal bell sleeves. Nick looked dapper in a black leather jacket. Priyanka also sported an 11-carat diamond necklace.

In 2017, Priyanka made her debut at the Met Gala draped in a Ralph Lauren trench coat dress made the heads turn. While her entrance alongside Nick Jonas caused a stir, it was the trench coat dress's extended train that caught the fashion world's attention.

In 2018, Chopra's sartorial prowess was in full display as she flawlessly embodied the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme with a deep ruby-red velvet gown.

Later in 2019, Chopra's Met Gala look continued to stun audiences, showcasing a stunning display of whimsy and extravagance in a statement Dior gown, keeping in mind the dress code that pays homage to Susan Sontag's 1964 essay, "Notes on 'Camp'.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani too attended the Met Gala in a black saree gown look in a beautiful Prabal Gurung's black silk saree gown. Isha's ensemble featured black silk fabric draped over one shoulder, plus thousands of crystals and pearls hand-embellishments extended into a floor-length train. In 2017, she made her debut at the fashion show in a Christian Dior gown and later in 2019 in a lilac Prabal Gurung outfit.

The American supermodel Gigi Hadid too turned heads with her outfit at the Met Gala 2023 with the black Givenchy ensemble. The model wore a strapless corset top and a low-rise black skirt and completed the look with three pearl necklace strings and a black mesh overlay that flowed into a daring train. To compliment her outfit, she opted for a pair of sheer gloves, stud earrings and black stilettos.

View Full Image American supermodel Gigi Hadid at Met Gala 2023

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Rose and Jennie from Blackpink and Lily-Rose Depp are made their red carpet walk.

Check pics here:

View Full Image Cardi B at Met Gala 2023

View Full Image Jennifer Lopez poses at the Met Gala (Image: Reuters)

View Full Image Jenna Ortega poses at the Met Gala (Image: Reuters)

View Full Image Kylie Jenner poses at the Met Gala (Image: Reuters)

View Full Image Jared Leto arrives dressed as Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's cat at Met Gala 2023 (Image: Reuters)

View Full Image Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh poses at the Met Gala (Image: Reuters)

View Full Image Anne Hathaway at Met Gala 2023 (Image: AP)