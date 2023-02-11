Meta delays setting team budgets as it plans fresh round of layoffs: Report
Meta has delayed setting team budgets as the Facebook parent plans a fresh round of layoffs, a report said
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc has delayed finalizing the budgets of multiple teams as it prepares a fresh round of job cuts, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×