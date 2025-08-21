Meta halts AI division hiring after adding 50+ researchers, engineers, says ‘basic organisational planning’

Meta Platforms has put a freeze on hiring in its artificial intelligence division after recruiting over 50 researchers and engineers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, August 20.

The hiring freeze, which began last week alongside a broader restructuring of the unit, also bars current employees from transferring between teams within the division. The company has not disclosed how long the freeze will last.

"All that's happening here is some basic organisational planning: creating a solid structure for our new superintelligence efforts after bringing people on board and undertaking yearly budgeting and planning exercises," a spokesperson for Meta was quoted as saying in the report.

While all of the leading AI companies have been hiring aggressively this year, Meta has most frequently accelerated the talent war, offering highly sought-after researchers pay packages worth nine figures. Analysts have expressed concerns about the scale of investment by major tech firms, with some highlighting Meta’s rapidly increasing stock-based compensation costs as a potential danger to shareholder returns.

Meta's AI division Meta's recent restructuring organises its AI division into four teams, where one focuses on superintelligence, named TBD Lab, which includes many of the new hires; another develops AI products; a third handles infrastructure; and a fourth, called Fundamental AI Research, is dedicated to longer-term projects and exploration. This last team remains mostly unchanged by the reorganisation, the report said, citing people aware of the development.