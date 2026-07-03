Meta meets IT ministry on WhatsApp username concerns, to file response in 3 days

Mumbai: Representatives of Meta-owned WhatsApp met officials from the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) on Friday to discuss the company’s proposed “usernames” feature, as the government reiterated its concerns over the potential misuse of the tool for online fraud and impersonation, two senior government officials told Mint.

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MeitY officials have asked the company to submit a written explanation within three days, the people said.

The meeting comes two days after the Centre asked WhatsApp to pause the rollout of the feature and explain how it intends to address concerns that usernames could increase the risk of online fraud, Mint reported on Wednesday.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the concerns raised by the Indian government about WhatsApp's username feature? ⌵ The Indian government is concerned that WhatsApp's username feature could increase the risk of online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation by enabling malicious actors to contact victims without verified phone numbers. 2 Why did WhatsApp propose a username feature? ⌵ WhatsApp proposed the username feature to enhance user privacy, allowing individuals to connect without revealing their mobile numbers, thus providing a more private communication option. 3 How does the Indian government plan to address the risks associated with usernames in messaging apps? ⌵ The Indian government plans to review the potential risks and has asked messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram, to provide explanations regarding how they will mitigate issues related to fraud, impersonation, and misuse of usernames. 4 Should WhatsApp proceed with the rollout of its username feature? ⌵ The Indian government has advised WhatsApp to pause the rollout of the username feature until it addresses the concerns regarding privacy and potential misuse comprehensively. 5 What safety mechanisms does WhatsApp claim to have for its username feature? ⌵ WhatsApp claims to have built safety mechanisms into its username feature intended to protect users from impersonation and to ensure that usernames of public figures and verified accounts are reserved to minimize risks.

According to the government’s communication to Meta, officials believe the feature could “materially increase the incidence of online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks” by enabling malicious actors to contact potential victims without relying on verified phone numbers, Mint reported.

During Friday’s meeting, WhatsApp sought to explain the safety mechanisms built into the feature and its privacy benefits. However, government officials maintained that the company must comprehensively address the concerns before any rollout is considered.

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According to a third senior government official, officials in the department of telecommunications (DoT) have also raised concerns that the feature could enable overseas fraudsters to create fake identities, impersonate legitimate users, and target Indian users with phishing and scam messages.

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WhatsApp announced the usernames feature on Monday, describing it as a privacy-focused update that allows users to connect without sharing their mobile numbers.

“Usernames are our latest step to make WhatsApp even more private. There’s no directory to browse and no suggestions—people will need to know your exact username to contact you for the first time,” the company said in a blog post.

The platform said the feature is intended to help people connect with strangers, businesses, communities and users on online marketplaces without revealing their personal phone numbers.

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The scrutiny extends beyond WhatsApp. This week, MeitY issued notices to WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal over privacy and security concerns arising from similar username-based communication features.

In June, the government banned Telegram for a week, citing the platform’s alleged failure to prevent the circulation of leaked National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) question papers, misinformation, and other fraudulent activities related to the country’s medical entrance examination. Access to the platform was reinstated after the week-long restriction ended.