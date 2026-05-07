Meta moves top consumer court against Facebook’s ‘e-commerce platform’ classification

Global tech giant Meta Platforms has moved India’s top consumer court challenging a January order of a top tribunal Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) that classified Facebook as an ‘e-commerce platform’ under consumer protection laws in a case related to the alleged unauthorised listing and sale of walkie-talkies on Facebook Marketplace.

The appeal came up before the Delhi bench of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) on Wednesday, where the commission admitted Meta’s appeal and issued notice to the consumer authority.

The commission also restrained CCPA from taking coercive action against Meta, noting that the company had already deposited the ₹10 lakh penalty imposed under the order. The matter has been listed for further hearing in October 2026.

Although Meta deposited the penalty amount, it challenged the legal classification of Facebook Marketplace as an ‘e-commerce platform’, arguing that it does not function like online marketplaces such as Amazon or Flipkart and that the classification could have wider commercial and regulatory implications for the company.

An ‘e-commerce entity’ is defined as “any person who owns, operates or manages a digital or electronic facility or platform for electronic commerce", under the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020.

Meta argued that Facebook Marketplace should not automatically be treated as an e-commerce entity under consumer protection laws and questioned the applicability of the Consumer Protection Act, E-Commerce Rules and advertising guidelines to its platform.

The company further argued that Facebook Marketplace is merely a ‘notice board’ for users to post listings and not a commercial marketplace facilitating transactions. According to Meta, it neither facilitates sales and purchases nor charges commissions or earns consideration from transactions conducted through the platform.

On that basis, Meta contended that the CCPA lacks jurisdiction to classify Facebook Marketplace as an e-commerce platform under consumer protection laws.

Queries sent to Meta Platforms seeking responses on the matter remained unanswered till press time.

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The dispute arises from a 1 January 2026 order passed by CCPA following a suo motu probe into listings of walkie-talkies on Facebook Marketplace. Walkie-talkies are regulated products under India’s radio frequency licensing regime and require statutory approvals and compliance with telecom rules.

In its January order, CCPA held that 13 online platforms, including Amazon India⁠, Flipkart⁠, Meesho⁠, and JioMart⁠, had allowed the listing and sale of unauthorised walkie-talkies allegedly in violation of consumer protection and telecom rules.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority imposed a total penalty of ₹44 lakh in the walkie-talkie listings case, including ₹10 lakh each on Meta Platforms, Amazon India, Flipkart and Meesho. The authority also imposed penalties of ₹1 lakh each on JioMart, Chimiya, Talk Pro and MaskMan Toys for allegedly allowing the listing and sale of unauthorised walkie-talkies without mandatory disclosures and regulatory approvals.

The consumer watchdog also directed Meta to conduct periodic self-audits of its platform and publish audit certificates on its website in public and consumer interest.

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Before approaching the consumer court Meta challenged the CCPA order before the Delhi High Court.

In its 25 March order, the High Court observed that parts of the CCPA directions were broad and could be interpreted as applying to all products listed on Facebook Marketplace.

The high court clarified that the order should not automatically apply to every listing and said Meta would be entitled to a fair hearing in future investigations.