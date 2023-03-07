Latest layoffs at Meta driven by financial targets, not 'flattening'1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 09:24 PM IST
Meta Platforms Inc's recent layoffs are driven by financial targets not ‘flattening’
In a fresh round of layoffs, Meta Platforms Inc is planning to layoff thousands as soon as this week, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. The new round of job cuts is being driven by financial targets and is separate from the "flattening," the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
