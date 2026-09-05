Meta restores Keralam CMO's Facebook posts days after removal, CM VD Satheesan reacts

On Saturday, Meta brought back the two official posts shared by the CMO Keralam Facebook page, which were previously taken down by the company. Sharing the update, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said that it could be possible after his office's intervention.
While one of the two removed posts on the social media platform was an announcement of the Onam festival allowance for ASHA workers, another one was shared on the occasion of Nabi Day.
"Following strong intervention from the Keralam CMO, @Meta has restored the official posts arbitrarily removed from @CMOKeralam's Facebook page," the CM said in a post on 'X'.
CM Satheesan also raised questions regarding the removal and called it concerning.
"While the content is back online, the arbitrary takedown of verified government communications ranging from festival greetings to welfare notices remains a serious concern," Satheesan said.
The post also revealed that its Secretary Rattan U Kelkar, IAS, has approached Meta and the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in the matter.
The office is seeking a formal explanation under the IT Act with clarity on whether the posts were removed through automated or manual action, and safeguards to protect official government communication handles, it added.
“Secretary to CM Shri Rattan U. Kelkar IAS has taken up the matter with @Meta and @GoI_MeitY, seeking a formal explanation under the IT Act, clarity on the automated or manual triggers behind the removal, and robust safeguards to protect official public communication handles,” the post read.
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Earlier, the CMO had written to Meta and the Union IT Ministry over the removal of the two posts and sought their restoration alongside an explanation for the action.
In a letter sent by Kelkar, the Union IT Ministry was requested to intervene in the matter to avoid such removals going forward, as per the CMO.
Meta is yet to respond.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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