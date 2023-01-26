Meta says Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook, Instagram2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 04:54 AM IST
Meta has announced to reinstate former US President Donald Trump's account on Instagram and Facebook with new guardrails
Social networking giant Meta announced Tuesday that it would soon reinstate former US president Donald Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram with "new guardrails," two years after he was banned over the 2021 assault on the Capitol.
