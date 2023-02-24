Meta to introduce AI large language model called ‘Llama’
LLaMA is not in use by Meta’s products, which include Facebook and Instagram, at this time, according to a spokesperson
Meta Platforms Inc. is introducing a large language model for artificial intelligence called LLaMA. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Instagram that large language models “have shown a lot of promise in generating text, having conversations, summarizing written material and more complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures."
