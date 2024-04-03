Metal object likely from space crashes through Florida man's roof, ‘it almost hit my son’
In an unusual incident, a cylindrical metal junk allegedly from space fell through the home of a man in Florida's Naples. The house where the object crashed was of Alejandro Otero. When the incident happened Otero was on a vacation, however, his son had a narrow escape.