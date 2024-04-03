In an unusual incident, a cylindrical metal junk allegedly from space fell through the home of a man in Florida's Naples. The house where the object crashed was of Alejandro Otero. When the incident happened Otero was on a vacation, however, his son had a narrow escape.

Otero told WINK News, “It was a tremendous sound. It almost hit my son. He was two rooms over and heard it all."

"I was shaking. I was completely in disbelief. What are the chances of something landing on my house with such force to cause so much damage. I'm super grateful that nobody got hurt," he further told the news outlet. Otero also shared a footage of the CCTV which captured the sound of the object which crashed through his roof.

As per The Guardian report, the incident occured during the afternoon hours and it weighed about two-pounds. According to Ars Technica report, the object probably came from the International Space Station (ISS). The report highlighted that the US Space Command documented the re-entry of space debris over the Gulf of Mexico, heading towards southwest Florida at 2:29 PM on that particular day, mere moments before the crash was recorded on Otero's home security camera.

In a post on X on 9 March, Astronomer Jonathan McDowell wrote, “The EP-9 equipment pallet reentered at 1929 UTC over the Gulf of Mexico between Cancun and Cuba. This was witih the previous prediction window but a little to the northeast of the 'most likely' part of the path. A couple minutes later reentry and it would have reached Ft Myers."

Meanwhile, currently Nasa is investigating the chunk of metal and its spokesperson told Ars Technica that the analysis was taking place “as soon as possible to determine its origin."

Ars Technica further also cited Michelle Hanlon, executive director of the Centre for Air and Space Law at the University of Mississippi's statement who said that if NASA is the owner of the object, Otero or his insurance provider could potentially file a claim against the federal government. However, she also told Ars that “It gets more interesting if this material is discovered to be not originally from the United States. If it is a human-made space object which was launched into space by another country, which caused damage on Earth, that country would be absolutely liable to the homeowner for the damage caused."

