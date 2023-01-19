Scientists have found meteorites from the depths of Antarctica that could give answers to how the earth was formed billions of years ago. One f the meteorites weighs 7.6 kg. The meteorites were found by a group of scientists who went on a reconnaissance mission to Antarctica from 11 December to 11 January. The objective of the mission was to find new areas of meteorite accumulation around the Belgian Princess Elisabeth Antarctica (PEA) Station, according to a statement.

Professor Maria Schoenbaechler, department of earth sciences at ETH-Zurich in Switzerland said, "Meteorites are rocks fallen from space as a shooting star. Previously, three successful Belgian-Japanese missions to the Nansen Blue Ice Field near the Belgian station in Antartica collected more than 600 meteorites. Using satellite images and GPS coordinates, the team set out to discover the potential of several areas of interest by searching them for meteorites."

"But above all, the team returns with a very nice surprise in its luggage: a 7.6 kg meteorite! Such big meteorites are very rare in Antarctica," it said, adding, "At the moment it looks like an ordinary chondrites. This type of meteorite comes from the asteroid belt and ended its travel in the Antarctic blue ice, waiting several tens of thousands of years in the ice before discovery. It belongs to the oldest material that can be found on Earth and is similar to the building block of the Earth."

The discovery of the meteorites means the scientists can find how earth was formed.

According to a report, the meteorites were found on the blue ice. They were not touched by the scientists and packed into the plastic bags so that they are not contaminated.

When asked how the meteorites were identified as such, she said, "The meteorites were first identified by looking at them - our big meteorite has a very typical dark fusion crust, which is formed during the fall of the rock onto earth. This generates a shooting star (meteor), in which the upmost surface of the rock is heated by aerodynamical friction and melted. We also used a handheld tool to test the magnetic properties of the rock."

(With agency inputs)

Topics