Meteorites found in Antarctica could explain how earth was formed

"But above all, the team returns with a very nice surprise in its luggage: a 7.6 kg meteorite! Such big meteorites are very rare in Antarctica," it said, adding, "At the moment it looks like an ordinary chondrites. This type of meteorite comes from the asteroid belt and ended its travel in the Antarctic blue ice, waiting several tens of thousands of years in the ice before discovery. It belongs to the oldest material that can be found on Earth and is similar to the building block of the Earth."

