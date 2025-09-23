Why Metropolis Healthcare is banking on acquisitions to fuel growth

Acquisitions

On 18 September, Metropolis announced the acquisition of Ambika Pathology Laboratory, a leading diagnostic player in Kolhapur, for an undisclosed amount. Maharashtra is a key growth market for Metropolis, contributing nearly 40% of total revenues. The acquisition strengthened the company’s hold in the regional market, and Ambika will be developed into a mini regional reference lab, offering over 4,000 advanced and speciality diagnostics to patients in Kolhapur and neighbouring tier-II and tier-III towns, the company said in a release.