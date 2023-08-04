Mexico: Bus carrying foreigners including Indians plunges into ravine, 18 dead1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:47 AM IST
At least 18 foreigners killed in Mexico bus crash near US border. Driver detained for suspected speeding.
At least 18 people lost their lives in a tragic incident in western Mexico when a passenger bus veered off a highway and plunged into a ravine during the early hours of Thursday. According to state officials, the majority of the passengers were foreigners, and some of them were en route to the US border.