At least 18 people lost their lives in a tragic incident in western Mexico when a passenger bus veered off a highway and plunged into a ravine during the early hours of Thursday. According to state officials, the majority of the passengers were foreigners, and some of them were en route to the US border.

Authorities have detained the bus driver, suspecting him of speeding around a bend in the road, which may have led to the accident. The state government of Nayarit released a statement regarding the driver's detention.

The bus, which was bound for the northern border town of Tijuana, was carrying approximately 42 passengers, including individuals from India, the Dominican Republic, and African countries.

Also read: Govt explores bus roof mounted air purification systems to tackle air pollution: Jitendra Singh

Officials stated that they were still in the process of identifying the deceased victims. Around 20 individuals who sustained injuries in the accident have been taken to hospitals for treatment, with one woman reported to be in a "delicate" condition, according to the state government, reported Reuters.

The tragic crash occurred near Barranca Blanca on a highway outside the state capital, Tepic. Rescue efforts were extremely challenging due to the ravine's depth, estimated to be approximately 40 meters (131 feet) stated security and civil protection secretary for Nayarit, Jorge Benito Rodriguez.

Also read: MSRTC bus with partially detached rooftop runs on road, probe on | Watch video

The bus involved in the accident belonged to the Elite passenger line. Neither the bus company nor Mexico's migration institute has responded immediately to requests for comments on the incident.

In the past months, there have been other fatal bus crashes in different regions of the country, resulting in significant loss of lives. Last month, a bus crash in the southern state of Oaxaca claimed the lives of 29 people, and in February, a bus carrying migrants from South and Central America crashed in central Mexico, resulting in the deaths of 17 people.

(With inputs from Reuters)