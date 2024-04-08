Mexico Candidates Squabble in First Debate Light on Plans
(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s presidential candidates traded attacks and attempted to discredit each other in the first debate of the 2024 race, while going light on details of proposals to address corruption, education and health.
