Mexico Keeps Rate at Record After Prices Accelerated Last Month
Mexico kept borrowing costs at a record high for the seventh straight meeting on Thursday as inflation accelerated for the third straight month in January and services prices remain sticky, even as other metrics of demand cool.
(Bloomberg) -- Mexico kept borrowing costs at a record high for the seventh straight meeting on Thursday as inflation accelerated for the third straight month in January and services prices remain sticky, even as other metrics of demand cool.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message