Mexico Leader Pledges Talks on Women’s History and Public Health

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum pledged to give lessons on women’s history and public health notices, setting the tone for the daily conferences that her predecessor began.

Bloomberg
Published3 Oct 2024, 04:21 AM IST
Mexico Leader Pledges Talks on Women’s History and Public Health
Mexico Leader Pledges Talks on Women’s History and Public Health

(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum pledged to give lessons on women’s history and public health notices, setting the tone for the daily conferences that her predecessor began. 

Sheinbaum wrapped up her first press conference as president in under 90 minutes, signaling a break with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who would routinely speak for three hours or more.

Standing in front of a new icon of a woman holding a Mexican flag, she outlined her plans for the coming weeks, including a visit from Chancellor Olaf Scholz and German industrialists in November, and a trip today to the storm-struck city of Acapulco. She also said she will present her security plan on Oct. 8, as the new administration seeks to curb an upsurge in drug violence.  

Future morning conferences will include segments on public health, and iconic women in Mexico’s history, and allow for more citizen participation, she said. Sheinbaum is seeking to put her own seal on the conferences that were a tool for delivering Lopez Obrador’s message to the Mexican public.

She offered a formal public apology for the state’s killing of student protesters on this day in 1968, as she presents herself as a leader whose politics were shaped since childhood by a response to state repression. She recounted how her mother had lost her job as a university professor by supporting the protesters, who had taken to the streets with banners ahead of the Summer Olympics, which were held in Mexico that year. 

Sheinbaum reaffirmed her support for the country’s controversial judicial reform, stating that Mexico’s court workers would be protected and saying they had no reason to strike. On October 15, the candidate-selection process for judges will begin.

--With assistance from Carolina Millan and Alex Vasquez.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 04:21 AM IST
Business NewsNewsMexico Leader Pledges Talks on Women’s History and Public Health

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,915.00-330.00
      Chennai
      76,921.00-330.00
      Delhi
      77,073.00-330.00
      Kolkata
      76,925.00-330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.