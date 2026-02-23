El Mencho's death rocks Mexico: Flights suspended, schools closed | Top updates

The Mexican Army, on 22 February (local time), killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho," the country's most powerful cartel leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, AP reported. His killing is reportedly one of the highest-profile blows against cartels since the country recaptured the former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán a decade ago.

Following El Mencho's killing, who was also one of the United States' most wanted fugitives, the drug cartel members responded with a wave of violence across the country. After El Mencho was killed, the country's security forces were placed on high alert throughout as gunmen resorted to violence. In at least 20 Mexican states, cartel members burned cars and blocked roads. People also locked themselves in their homes in Guadalajara, the country's second-largest city and Jalisco's capital. Further, schools were also closed on 23 February in several states.

Here are the top updates on Mexico unrest after El Mencho's death: 1. According to a CNN report, Omar García Harfuch, Mexico’s secretary of security and citizen protection, said that dozens of people were killed in six “cowardly attacks against authorities” in Jalisco. Harfuch also added that at least 25 members of the National Guard, one prison guard, and one from the State Attorney General's office died in the violence that ensued. He said that a woman also reportedly died and that "30 criminals also lost their lives". As many as 70 people have been arrested in seven states amid the ongoing violence, the official said.

2. According to CBC News, Mike Vigil, former US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) chief of international operations, said that while some of the information was provided from Washington in connection with Mexico's operation, the US should not be taking credit."The Trump administration is trying to take credit for this operation, and 100 per cent of it was Mexico … and they deserve all the credit," he told CBC.

3. American Airlines, Aeromexico, Air Canada, and United Airlines have all suspended their flights in the area, with the US State Department urging citizens in several states to remain indoors. An official advisory for Americans in Mexico read, "Due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, U.S. citizens in a number of locations in Mexico are urged to shelter in place." Further, all government staff at the US' Consulate General in Monterrey have been directed to remain in the Monterrey metropolitan area. The US government staff has also been directed not to travel to Mazatlan till 25 February.

4. General Ricardo Trevilla, Mexico's secretary of national defence, said that they used 2,500 reinforcement troops to ramp up the military's presence amid the recent unrest in Mexico.

5. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, on Monday (local time), urged people for peace as the country faces unrest following El Mencho's death. During a press briefing, Sheinbaum said the “most important thing right now is to guarantee peace and security for the entire population of all of Mexico.” She also said that there are no blockades in the country.

6. According to CBC News, Canadian carrier Flair Airlines said that flights are a possibility on 24 February (local time). It also added that it has rebooked Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara flights to Tuesday; however, it said that they are "subject to airport operations," and the airlines' top priority continues to be safety. "We are in active communication with airport authorities and partners, the government of Canada, and we are proactively contacting affected passengers directly with updates and next steps based on the information we've received from our partners," the statement said.