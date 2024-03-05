Mexico Opposition Leader Weighs Reviving Airport AMLO Shut Down
Mexico’s presidential candidate for the main opposition coalition, Xochitl Galvez, said Monday that she’s crunching numbers to determine whether to complete the project for an international Mexico City airport that was scrapped by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in favor of a military-built facility.
