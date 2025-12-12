Mexico’s steep tariff hikes will hit 75% of India’s exports from January: GTRI report
According to a GTRI report, nearly 75% of India’s $5.75 billion of exports to Mexico in FY25 will be affected by the tariff hikes, fundamentally altering the economics of accessing India’s largest export destination in Latin America after Brazil.
Three-quarters of India’s exports to Mexico are set to face a major setback from 1 January 2026, according to a report released on Friday by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), after the Mexican senate approved steep tariff increases on goods imported from countries that don’t have a free-trade agreement (FTA) with Mexico.