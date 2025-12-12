What’s behind the hike?

The tariff hikes are widely seen as Mexico aligning its trade policy with that of the US, which has taken a protectionist turn under President Donald Trump ahead of the 2026 review of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). By raising trade barriers for non-FTA partners, Mexico is signalling support for North American nearshoring (relocating a company's business operations or production activities to a nearby country) and tightening of supply chains around the USMCA region, the GTRI report noted.