Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will conduct the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET 2023) today i.e. on 26 March. The MH SET will be conducted offline in Objective Mode. The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type questions and will be held on the day of examination in two separate sessions. The first session will be of one hour i.e. from 10 am-11 am while the second of two hours i.e. from 11.30 am-1.30 pm.

As per the official notification, The MH-SET will be conducted at the following 17 city centers only including Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Panjim (Goa), Ratnagiri & Parbhani.

Here are some important instructions for candidates:

The candidates are required to bring a photo identity card alongwith printout of their online Admit Card on the day of examination.

The candidates should report at the examination center 60 minutes prior to commencement of examination.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center/hall after commencement of examination.

No candidate will be allowed to leave the examination hall/room before 1.30 pm.

The use of calculator and Log Tables is not permitted. Mobile phones, Pagers, Electronic Devices etc. are not allowed in the Examination Hall/Room.

A candidate who does not appear in paper-I will not be permitted to appear in paper-II.

Candidates will not be allowed to write any question from the Test Booklet on the Admit Card or on any other paper.

There are no negative marks for incorrect answers.

Candidate must sign the attendance sheet in each session. In absence of candidate’s signature, on attendance sheet, his/her O.M.R. (Answer-sheet) will not be checked.