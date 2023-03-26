MH SET 2023 exam from today; here are important guidelines for students1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 09:28 AM IST
The MH SET will be conducted offline in Objective Mode and will consist of two papers. The first session will be of one hour i.e. from 10 am-11 am while the second of two hours i.e. from 11.30 am-1.30 pm
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will conduct the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET 2023) today i.e. on 26 March. The MH SET will be conducted offline in Objective Mode. The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type questions and will be held on the day of examination in two separate sessions. The first session will be of one hour i.e. from 10 am-11 am while the second of two hours i.e. from 11.30 am-1.30 pm.
