Among the theories around the Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, which disappeared eight years ago, is that the aircraft was deliberately downed by its pilots in an act of mass murder-suicide. A new evidence originating from its debris has suggested that the landing gear of MH370 was down when the aircraft crashed into the Indian Ocean, killing 239 on board, substantiating the theory that the pilots deliberately crashed the Malaysian flight.
A recent evidence-cum-report by Blaine Gibson, a self-described American MH370 hunter, and Richard Godfrey, a British engineer, said that the level of damage has led to the conclusion that the flight was in high-speed and dived to ensure that the aircraft breaks into pieces. “The crash was anything but a soft landing," they said.
“The level of damage with fractures on all sides and the extreme force of the penetration right through the debris item lead to the conclusion that the end of the flight was in a high-speed dive designed to ensure the aircraft broke up into as many pieces as possible. The crash of MH370 was anything but a soft landing on the ocean," they said.
The debris was found at the home of a Madagascan fisherman, named Tataly, 25 days ago. The fisherman had found it at a beach about five years ago. At the same beach, four pieces of debris believed to have come from the missing MH370 have been found. Across Madagascar, 19 chunks/pieces of debris have been found.
The report said, “The realistic possibility that the landing gear was lowered shows both an active pilot and an attempt to ensure the plane sank as fast as possible after impact. The combination of the high-speed impact designed to break up the aircraft and the extended landing gear designed to sink the aircraft as fast as possible both show a clear intent to hide the evidence of the crash."
The evidence, according to Godfrey and Gibson, shows four quasi-parallel gashes on the door. They believe that the gashes were caused by one of the plane’s two engines disintegrating on impact.
“Whatever the cause of the slicing damage, the fact that the damage was from the interior side to the exterior side of the debris item leads to the conclusion that the landing gear was highly likely extended on impact, which in turn supports the conclusion that there was an active pilot until the end of the flight," the report said.
