MHA appoints Tushar Mehta-led legal team in NIA case against 26/11 key-conspirator Tahawwur Rana

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed a team of senior legal professionals to serve as lead prosecutors in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) case against 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks key-conspirator Tahawwur Rana. The appointed team is headed by Solicitor General of India, Shri Tushar Mehta, and includes Additional Solicitor General Shri SV Raju, Senior Advocate Shri Dayan Krishnan, and Advocate Shri Narender Mann.

A notification issued by the Central Government states that, in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of section 15 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, read with sub-section (8) of section 18 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the aforementioned legal team has been appointed as Special Public Prosecutors.

The notification also references earlier gazette notifications appointing Shri Dayan Krishnan and Shri Narender Mann as Special Public Prosecutors on 16 December 2010 and 9 April 2025 respectively.

The team will be responsible for conducting the trial and handling all related matters concerning the NIA case before the NIA Special Courts in Delhi, the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, and the Supreme Court of India.

Their tenure will extend for a period of three years from the date of publication of the notification or until the completion of the trial, whichever occurs earlier.

Tahawwur Rana and His Alleged Role in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Tahawwur Hussain Rana is a Pakistani-Canadian businessman and former military doctor who has been implicated as a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, commonly referred to as the 26/11 attacks.

A former captain in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps, Rana later emigrated to Canada and became involved with militant groups, notably Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harakat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI).

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India, Rana became part of the conspiracy as early as 2005 and played a crucial role in facilitating the attacks by assisting Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley.

Rana helped Headley obtain Indian visas and established a front company in Mumbai to aid reconnaissance missions that mapped out key targets for the attackers.

Rana’s involvement extended beyond logistical support; he is alleged to have had close ties with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and was involved in funding, recruitment, and planning of terror operations.

During his interrogation by the NIA following his extradition from the United States in April 2025, Rana reportedly confessed to his role and revealed links between the ISI, LeT leadership, and global terror networks.