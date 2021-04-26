Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >MHA exempts 3 sector from limitations on using liquid oxygen for medical purpose

MHA exempts 3 sector from limitations on using liquid oxygen for medical purpose

Premium
MHA exempts three sector from limitations on using liquid oxygen
1 min read . 07:18 PM IST ANI

  • The Ministry of Home Affairs exempted the ampules and vials industry, pharmaceutical industry and defence forces from limitations on using liquid oxygen exclusively for medical purposes
  • The Home Ministry had passed an order on April 25 limiting the use of liquid oxygen for medical purposes only

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday exempted the ampules and vials industry, pharmaceutical industry and defence forces from limitations on using liquid oxygen exclusively for medical purposes.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday exempted the ampules and vials industry, pharmaceutical industry and defence forces from limitations on using liquid oxygen exclusively for medical purposes.

The Home Ministry had passed an order on April 25 limiting the use of liquid oxygen for medical purposes only.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Home Ministry had passed an order on April 25 limiting the use of liquid oxygen for medical purposes only.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to the order, "In continuation of the Ministry of Home Affair's (MHA) Order dated April 25, relating to the use of liquid oxygen for medical purposes, and in the exercise of the powers conferred under section 10(2)(1) and section 65 of the Disaster Management Act 2005," the ministry excluded Ampules and vials, Pharmaceutical and Defence forces from "the applicability of the said order."

India has been reeling under the deadly second wave of COVID-19. The country reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and 2812 related deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic.

Due to surge in coronavirus cases, the demand for medical oxygen has also increased. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.