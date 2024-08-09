MHADA lottery 2024: High-end apartments costing ₹7.58 crore up for sale in Mumbai draw; LIG & MIG flats start ₹29 lakh

As many as 2,030 apartments of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) are up for grabs via lottery system this year in different areas of Mumbai. These lavish high-end High Income Group flats range from ₹1 crore to ₹7.58 crore in posh areas like Juhu, Goregaon, Mulund Malad, Borivali, and Tardeo.

The most expensive unit is valued at ₹7.57 crore, situated in South Mumbai's Tardeo locality, spanning over 1,500 sqft. Positioned on an upper level, this ready-to-move-in apartment offers views of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the sea, as indicated by the documents.

The ₹1.33 crore 3 BHK flat of MHADA, spanning over 900 sq ft is expected to be the highest in demand.

For the first time in MHADA history, these High Income Group (HIG) category flats are being offered with amenities like swimming pools, Eclectic car (EV) charging, and solar panels.

The MHADA lottery 2024 is offering a mix of under construction apartments. A significant number of these apartments are even ready-for-possession.

The MHADA apartment in Goregaon, priced at ₹1.33 crore, has a Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) deadline set for December 2024.

Notably, a few of these apartments are also available in the economic weaker section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) categories. These are priced between ₹29 lakh and ₹1 crore. These flats are located in areas like Borivali, Kandivali, Mankhurd, Vikhroli, Malad among others.

Several mid income group (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG) apartments are also being offered in the price range of ₹1 crore to ₹7.57 crore. These apartments are located in areas like Borivali, Goregaon, Malad, Mulund, Juhu, and Tardeo.

How to apply for MHADA lottery 2024? The applications for the MHADA lottery 2024 began from August 9 and the last date is September 4 up to 11.45 pm. Results for it will be announced on September 13 at 11 am.

According to MHADA officials, the application procedure for MHADA lottery 2024 is completely online and homebuyers can keep a track of lottery related updates on https://housing.mhada.gov.in/