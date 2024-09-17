Michael Jordan Finds Buyer for His Suburban Chicago Mansion

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has finally found a buyer for his ultra custom mansion in suburban Chicago and is on track to end his years-long saga to sell one of the most iconic homes in the area.

Bloomberg
Published17 Sep 2024, 06:14 AM IST
Michael Jordan Finds Buyer for His Suburban Chicago Mansion
Michael Jordan Finds Buyer for His Suburban Chicago Mansion

(Bloomberg) -- Basketball legend Michael Jordan has finally found a buyer for his ultra custom mansion in suburban Chicago and is on track to end his years-long saga to sell one of the most iconic homes in the area.

The home in the affluent suburb of Highland Park went into contract on Sunday, according to Katherine Malkin of Compass Inc., the listing agent, who declined to provide further information about the deal. 

Built in 1995, during the height of Jordan’s time on the National Basketball Association’s Chicago Bulls, the home is on a seven-acre lot and has nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, according to a public listing for the home. The 32,000-square-foot property boasts a full size indoor basketball court, cigar room and home gym. His jersey number during his time on the team, 23, is adorned on the gate into the property. 

The property was originally listed in 2012 with a price tag of $29 million, or $887 a square foot. A series of price cuts brought the listing to $14.9 million in 2015, where it’s remained since. Crain’s Chicago Business first reported news of the sale. 

Chicago’s luxury real estate market has seen movement in recent months, despite a nationwide slowdown in home buying, though some have closed at steep discounts. Last month, a custom mansion on eight city lots in the affluent neighborhood of Lincoln Park, closed for $15 million after an original listing price of $50 million eight years ago.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 06:14 AM IST
Business NewsNewsMichael Jordan Finds Buyer for His Suburban Chicago Mansion

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    665.85
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    32.3 (5.1%)

    Tata Steel

    154.20
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.8 (0.52%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    238.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.21%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.50
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.55 (0.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,940.45
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    616.7 (8.42%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,931.40
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    143.55 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    13,971.00
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    949.6 (7.29%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    507.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    33.95 (7.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.000.00
      Chennai
      73,260.000.00
      Delhi
      75,415.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue