Michael Jordan Finds Buyer for His Suburban Chicago Mansion

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has finally found a buyer for his ultra custom mansion in suburban Chicago and is on track to end his years-long saga to sell one of the most iconic homes in the area.

The home in the affluent suburb of Highland Park went into contract on Sunday, according to Katherine Malkin of Compass Inc., the listing agent, who declined to provide further information about the deal.

Built in 1995, during the height of Jordan’s time on the National Basketball Association’s Chicago Bulls, the home is on a seven-acre lot and has nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, according to a public listing for the home. The 32,000-square-foot property boasts a full size indoor basketball court, cigar room and home gym. His jersey number during his time on the team, 23, is adorned on the gate into the property. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The property was originally listed in 2012 with a price tag of $29 million, or $887 a square foot. A series of price cuts brought the listing to $14.9 million in 2015, where it’s remained since. Crain’s Chicago Business first reported news of the sale.

Chicago’s luxury real estate market has seen movement in recent months, despite a nationwide slowdown in home buying, though some have closed at steep discounts. Last month, a custom mansion on eight city lots in the affluent neighborhood of Lincoln Park, closed for $15 million after an original listing price of $50 million eight years ago.

