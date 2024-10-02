Michael Jordan’s racing team files antitrust lawsuit against Nascar
Summary23XI Racing is accusing the stock-car series of exploiting its power over teams to deny them a greater share of the sport’s revenue.
One of Nascar’s most high-profile teams has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the organization and its chief executive Jim France, seeking to upend the way the stock-car series operates amid a dispute over revenue-sharing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more