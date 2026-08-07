(Bloomberg) -- Cases of cyclospora parasite infections in Michigan that surged as a result of tainted lettuce are declining, and people can resume normal consumption of leafy greens, the state’s health department said Thursday.

There is a downward trend in the number of diarrhea-related emergency department visits, while the overall case figures are slowing, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The improvement follows a broad recall of iceberg lettuce from Mexico.

Michigan’s health department no longer recommends that consumers avoid bagged salad mixes and said people can resume their usual food handling practices. The state has been the epicenter of a multistate outbreak, recording 12,485 cases and two deaths since June.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the current guidelines for eating lettuce in Michigan after the cyclospora outbreak? ⌵ Michigan's health department has stated that it is now safe to consume lettuce as cases of cyclospora infections decline, and there is no longer a recommendation to avoid bagged salad mixes. 2 Why did Michigan experience a surge in cyclospora infections linked to lettuce? ⌵ The surge in cyclospora infections in Michigan was primarily linked to tainted iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexican farms, particularly through Taco Bell locations. 3 How did the Michigan Department of Health respond to the lettuce recall due to the cyclospora outbreak? ⌵ The Michigan Department of Health initiated a broad recall of iceberg lettuce following a spike in cyclospora infections and advised consumers to avoid specific products until further notice. 4 What symptoms are associated with cyclosporiasis from contaminated lettuce? ⌵ Symptoms of cyclosporiasis include watery diarrhea, nausea, and fatigue, which can take up to 14 days to appear and may last for two months. 5 Should I be concerned about eating iceberg lettuce now that cyclospora cases are decreasing? ⌵ Yes, while the cases are decreasing and it is currently deemed safe to eat lettuce, it's important to stay informed about updates from health officials regarding food safety.

Over the summer, thousands across the US have developed cyclosporiasis, the gastrointestinal illness caused by eating food contaminated with human fecal matter. State and federal health officials linked an initial large cluster of infections in the Midwest to iceberg lettuce eaten at Taco Bell locations, supplied by central Mexican farms operated by Taylor Farms.

That’s frightened people away from eating produce, and customers have had to cope with at times confusing information about what’s safe. Taylor Farms slow-walked its response to the outbreak after it was notified by federal regulators before issuing a recall notice for consumers across 27 states.

The recall applied to multiple products, including four bagged salad mixes sold at Walmart Inc. locations and ingredients used by food service provider Sysco Corp. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked infections in 15 states to the iceberg lettuce and investigations are ongoing for other outbreaks.

Cyclosporiasis isn’t spread from person to person, according to the CDC. In addition to leafy greens, it’s also commonly found on herbs and berries. Symptoms, including watery diarrhea, nausea and fatigue, take up to 14 days to appear and can last for as long as two months.

Restaurant chains have also been coping with other foodborne illnesses this summer. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Qdoba recently pulled jalapeno peppers, supplied from Coast Citrus Distributors, from their stores due to rising salmonella infections in 27 states.

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