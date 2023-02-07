Microsoft-OpenAI hosting an event today? What to expect
- The Microsoft-OpenAI event will take place today (February 07, 2023) at Redmond, California at 11:30 PM IST. Microsoft can possibly announce several updates, especially ChatGPT’s integration with Microsoft search engine Bing.
Microsoft has been recently in news for planning to incorporate ChatGPT features into its search engine Bing. Now the company has announced a launch event with OpenAI where it is expected to showcase its new AI-powered search engine.
