Microsoft-OpenAI hosting an event today? What to expect

Microsoft has been recently in news for planning to incorporate ChatGPT features into its search engine Bing. Now the company has announced a launch event with OpenAI where it is expected to showcase its new AI-powered search engine.

The Microsoft-OpenAI event will take place today (February 07, 2023) at Redmond, California at 11:30 PM IST. Microsoft can possibly announce several updates, especially ChatGPT’s integration with Microsoft search engine Bing. However, the tech giant has not officially confirmed whether it will announce the AI integrated search engine or not.

As per a report by The Verge, the invite for the event mentions that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, “share some progress on a few exciting projects." This hints that there are high chances that OpenAI might also announce its upgraded next-generation version of ChatGPT at the event, which will be exclusively available on Microsoft Bing.

Moreover, it is likely that Microsoft can incorporate several features of ChatGPT into its Office 365 and Outlook. It is noteworthy that Microsoft has so far announced no live streaming for its event. Hence, the event will be a physical event taking place at Microsoft’s headquarters in California.

To recall, Microsoft Corp recently announced a premium Teams messaging offering powered by ChatGPT. This will simplify meetings using the AI chatbot that has taken Silicon Valley by a storm.

As per the company, the premium service will cost $7 per month in June before increasing to $10 in July. OpenAI-owned ChatGPT will generate automatic meeting notes, recommend tasks and help create meeting templates for Teams users.

Microsoft, which announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI earlier this month, has said it aims to add ChatGPT's technology into all its products, setting the stage for more competition with rival Alphabet Inc's Google.

The chatbot, which can produce prose or poetry on command, is at the forefront of generative AI, a space where more and more big tech companies are funneling their resources in.

ChatGPT on Wednesday announced a $20 per-month subscription plan, which will let subscribers receive access to faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.