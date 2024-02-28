Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates sips tea by 'Dolly Chaiwala' in Nagpur: 'You can find innovation…'
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates sipped tea made by the social media sensation ‘Dolly Chaiwala’ in Nagpur and the veteran entrepreneur was also amazed by the level of innovation that can be witnessed at every turn in India.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is currently on a visit to India, and the entrepreneur has been busy with back-to-back events, including a meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a visit to slums in Bhubaneshwar. However, the latest video of Gates shows the famous entrepreneur and philanthropist sipping tea made by social media sensation 'Dolly Chaiwala'.