Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is currently on a visit to India, and the entrepreneur has been busy with back-to-back events, including a meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a visit to slums in Bhubaneshwar. However, the latest video of Gates shows the famous entrepreneur and philanthropist sipping tea made by social media sensation 'Dolly Chaiwala'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gates himself shared the video of him sipping the famous tea made by Nagpur's iconic Dolly Chaiwala and was amazed at how innovation can be found at every turn in India, including in the preparation of tea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing the video via his official Instagram handle, Gates wrote,“In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!"

Gates can also be heard at the start of the video as saying, “One chai [tea], please"

Further during the course of the video, Gates witnesses the social media sensation preparing tea in his unique style until he eventually hands a cup of tea into Gates' hands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gates also shares his excitement about coming to India, making full use of the video's captions, which read, "I'm excited to be back in India, home to incredible innovators working on new ways to save and improve lives and even make a cup of tea,"

“Looking forward to many chai pe charcha," Gates further added via the captions.

According to PTI, Dolly Chaiwala owns a roadside tea stall near the old VCA stadium in Nagpur's Sadar area. The report goes on to say that the tea vendor's real name is not known, while he is popularly known as Dolly Chaiwala on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, Bill Gates, accompanied by state government officials, visited a slum in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and interacted with the people living there. Gates visited Biju Adarsh Colony in Maa Mangla Basti and inquired about the welfare of the residents. He also interacted with members of the women's self-help groups (SHGs) working there.

